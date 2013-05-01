FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends gain to point
May 1, 2013 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond extends gain to point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 1 (Reuters) - The price of the U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its gains to a point on Wednesday, leaving its yield at 2.83 percent.

A report from the Institute for Supply Management that its manufacturing index read 50.7 in April, nearly matching market expectations for a reading of 50.9, evoked little discernible market reaction.

Treasuries were up across the yield curve after weaker-than-expected data on private-sector payroll growth and on prospects for continued monetary accommodation.

