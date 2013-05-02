FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries prices slip after ECB cuts rate
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 11:57 AM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. Treasuries prices slip after ECB cuts rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices slipped on Thursday after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note slipped 3/32, allowing its yield to edge up to 1.646 percent from 1.633 percent late on Wednesday.

The European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday, after inflation fell well below the ECB’s target and increasingly weak economic surveys increased doubts about a recovery.

The cut came as euro zone inflation fell to 1.2 percent in April, clearly undershooting the ECB’s target of below but close to 2 percent.

Investors are now eyeing the ECB’s news conference, due to begin at 1230 GMT in Bratislava, to hear ECB President Mario Draghi explain the decision.

