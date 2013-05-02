FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Bond prices weaken on news of US jobless claims fall
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 2, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bond prices weaken on news of US jobless claims fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices weakened further on Thursday on news that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than five years.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note fell 9/32, about doubling its loss before the jobless claims data release. Its yield rose to 1.66 percent from 1.63 percent late on Wednesday.

Treasuries had weakened earlier after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said new U.S. jobless claims fell to 324,000 in the week ended April 27 - the lowest level since January 2008 - from a revised 342,000 new claims the week before.

The data has no direct bearing on the Labor Department’s monthly employment report for April due on Friday. However, it suggests that while employers have been shy about hiring, they are feeling less pressure to lay workers off.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.