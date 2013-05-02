TREASURIES-Bonds slip, but stay in tight range before payrolls data

* New jobless claims fall to lowest level in more than five years

* ECB cuts main interest rate by 25 basis points

* Trading ranges constrained by upcoming U.S. employment report Friday

By Ellen Freilich

NEW YORK, May 2 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices were slightly weaker on Thursday, but confined to narrow ranges as traders focused on the key U.S. employment report due at the end of the week.

Narrow-ranged trade resumed after Treasuries retreated following the European Central Bank’s decision to cut its main interest rate and on news of a sharp drop in new claims for jobless benefits in the United States.

Traders attributed the selling in bonds after the ECB rate cut to a “buy the rumor, sell the news,” dynamic. Based on high unemployment and low inflation in the euro zone, the rate cut was priced in before it actually occurred, they said.

The U.S. Labor Department’s report that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits fell to the lowest level in more than five years was bearish for safe-haven U.S. debt, as were stock market gains on Wall Street.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note hit a session low after the news of the jobless claims drop, but most of that loss was subsequently erased, leaving its price down just 2/32 and its yield at 1.64 percent, up one basis point from 1.63 percent late on Wednesday.

“Treasuries modestly weakened which is consistent with the slightly better tone in risk assets after the ECB rate cut,” said Eric Stein, co-director of global income at Eaton Vance Management in Boston. “Of course, more focus will be given to the payrolls report tomorrow.”

The focus on the U.S. employment report, due at 8:30 a.m. EDT (1230 GMT) on Friday, is intense because the Federal Reserve is trying to bring down unemployment and has tied its unconventional monetary easing measures, known as quantitative easing or QE3, to that goal. The quantitative easing commits the U.S. central bank to large-scale purchases of bonds, now at a pace of $85 billion per month, in an effort to keep interest rates low to facilitate lending and economic activity.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Fed said it would continue buying $85 billion in bonds each month to keep interest rates low and spur growth, and added it would step up purchases if needed to protect the economy. The policymakers reiterated that unemployment is still too high and said fiscal policy was restraining economic growth.

“Given that inflation readings have turned down materially, specifically as measured by the core PCE (personal consumption expenditure) price index and also TIP spreads, I was a little surprised the Fed still characterized current inflation and longer-term inflation expectations the same way they did in March,” said Tom Graff, fixed-income portfolio manager at Brown Advisory in Baltimore, Maryland.

With a backdrop of high unemployment and low inflation, Graff said he thought an expansion of QE bond purchases now looks somewhat more likely than a curtailment of those purchases.

“All that talk of the Fed tapering purchases in the third or fourth quarter, the chances of that look very low,” he said. “Meanwhile, the chances of them increasing QE bond purchases are probably around 50-50 now.”

RATE CUT AND DATA

Treasuries weakened early in the session after the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate by 25 basis points to a record low of 0.50 percent.

The U.S. Labor Department said new U.S. jobless claims fell to 324,000 in the week ended April 27 - the lowest since January 2008 - from a revised 342,000 new claims the week before.

The data has no direct bearing on the Labor Department’s monthly employment report for April due on Friday, which is expected to show, according to economists polled by Reuters, that 145,000 jobs were added to U.S. non-farm payrolls in April.

CRT Capital Group senior government bond strategist David Ader said the data released on Thursday, including a narrowing of the March U.S. trade gap, was mostly bearish for bonds, though a drop in first-quarter real compensation and weaker unit labor costs was bond friendly.