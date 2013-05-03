FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond price falls after jobs data
May 3, 2013 / 1:10 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond price falls after jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond, the maturity that most reflects the long-term inflation outlook, fell more than a point in price on Friday after the government reported April job growth that was stronger than the market’s subdued forecasts.

The 30-year bond fell 1-15/32 to 104-10/32 after the U.S. employment report was released. Its yield rose to 2.91 percent from 2.83 percent late on Thursday.

The unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.5 percent, the U.S. Labor Department said, while nonfarm payrolls added 165,000 jobs last month.

March’s payrolls increase was raised to 138,000, 50,000 more jobs than previously reported, and February’s gain was revised up to 332,000, the largest since May 2010.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected April payrolls to rise 145,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 7.6 percent.

The drop in the unemployment rate last month reflected an increase in employment, rather than people leaving the workforce.

