TREASURIES-Yields rise after stronger-than-forecast job growth
#Market News
May 3, 2013 / 1:55 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise after stronger-than-forecast job growth

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Yields have biggest one-rise drop since January
    * February, March payroll growth revised up
    * Decline in unemployment rate not due to workers dropping
out

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell and
yields made their biggest one-day jump since January on Friday
after the government reported job growth that topped the
market's subdued forecasts.
    The unemployment rate fell to a four-year low of 7.5 percent
in April, the U.S. Labor Department said, while nonfarm payrolls
added 165,000 jobs last month.
    Economists polled by Reuters had expected April payrolls to
rise 145,000 and the unemployment rate to hold steady at 7.6
percent.
    The healthier than expected job picture caused the U.S.
30-year Treasury bond, the maturity that most
reflects the long-term inflation outlook, to fall 2-3/32 to
104-2/32. Its yield rose to 2.92 percent from 2.83 percent on
Thursday.
    The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, down 1/32
before the report, was down 27/32 afterwards. Its yield rose to
1.716 percent from 1.63 percent late on Thursday, the biggest
single-day jump - if it holds - since Jan. 25.
    Accompanying the April jobs growth were upward revisions in
nonfarm payroll growth to 138,000 for March - 50,000 more jobs
than first reported - and an upwardly revised February gain of
332,000, the largest increase since May 2010.
    In addition, the drop in the unemployment rate last month
reflected an increase in employment, rather than people leaving
the workforce, the Labor Department said. 
    "The bond market sold off on this report," said James
Barnes, senior fixed income portfolio manager at National Penn
Investors Trust Co. In Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. "The big
slowdown (in the economy) people had been expecting might not be
as severe as they had thought."
    William O'Donnell, head Treasury strategist at RBS
Securities in Stamford, Connecticut, said the bond market was
"'troubled' by the back-month revisions" and the employment
growth reflected in the household survey that drove the
unemployment rate down 0.1 to 7.5 percent.
    "So back to the micro-range (yield) highs we may go!" he
said.
    The Institute for Supply Management's non-manufacturing
index due at 10 a.m. EDT (1500 GMT) is expected to read 54.4. A
reading above 50 to expansion.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
