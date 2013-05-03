FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain catches traders offside
May 3, 2013 / 6:56 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields surge as U.S. jobs gain catches traders offside

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Yields jump as jobs data beats expectations
    * Largest one-day 10-year yield move since Sept. 14
    * Traders caught offside, adding to the selloff
    * Higher rates seen helping $72 billion in new debt sales

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields surged on
Friday after employers added more jobs than expected in April,
adding to hopes the economy is not slowing as badly as feared.
    The yield increase is seen as likely to help demand for $72
billion in new Treasuries sales next week.
    U.S. employment rose more than expected in April at 165,000,
and hiring was much stronger than previously thought in the
prior two months. The jobless rate also fell to 7.5 percent, the
lowest since December 2008, the Labor Department said on Friday.
 
    "Everyone was set up for a more gloomy employment report
given the recent run of economic data and the chatter about the
Fed possibly increasing the size of their purchases," said
Jeffrey Cleveland, a senior economist at Payden & Rygel in Los
Angeles.
    The Federal Reserve said on Wednesday it may increase or
decrease bond purchase from its current $85 billion per month,
depending on the strength of the economy and on inflation.
Before a recent slew of more negative data, economists had been
expecting the Fed to taper its purchases heading into year-end.
    Friday's positive jobs surprise sent benchmark 10-year note
yields up 13 basis points as investors reevaluated the strength
of the economic recovery. Fears that growth is slowing sharply
has helped pull benchmark 10-year yields down by 46 basis points
in the past two months.
    Ten-year notes yields were last at 1.75 percent,
up from 1.62 percent on Thursday. It is the biggest single-day
jump since Sept. 14, the day after the Federal Reserve launched
its latest stimulus program that included adding $40 billion a
month in purchases of mortgage-backed debt.  
    "It's a huge move for the ranges we've been in," said
Charles Comiskey, head of Treasuries trading at Bank of Nova
Scotia in New York. "The market feels heavy, people were caught
offside, there's definitely been some selling here."
    Some traders were still reluctant to read too much into the
jobs figure, however, as other economic indicators still point
to slowing growth and as inflation holds much lower than the
Fed's target of around 2 percent.
    That makes it likely that the Fed's bond purchases are
likely to continue for some time yet.
    "The Fed is focused on the economy, growth and jobs, but
they are also looking at a situation of possible disinflation,
maybe heading towards deflation. That has been their biggest
fear for a long time," said Comiskey.
    The yield increases should add to demand for next week's
auctions, as some analysts had worried that low coupons before
today's data would scare away some fund managers.
    The Treasury will sell $32 billion in three-year notes on
Tuesday, $24 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $16
billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday.
    The Fed will purchase Treasuries every day next week as part
of its ongoing purchase program, including between $2.75 billion
and $3.50 billion in notes due 2020 to 2023 on Monday.

