TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices erase earlier losses

NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices turned higher early Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, as they moved with a rebound in German Bunds after comments from a top European Central Bank official suggesting possible further monetary stimulus.

Yves Mersch, a member of the ECB’s executive board, said “We still have tools in our toolbox, we are not a toothless tiger.”

Last Thursday, the ECB cut policy rates by a quarter percentage point to a record low 0.50 percent in a bid to help the region’s struggling economy. [ID:nF9N0B7018}

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 1/32 in price at 102, yielding 1.774 percent, down 0.6 basis point from late on Tuesday.

Bund futures were up 30 basis points at 145.73 after touching a session high of 145.76.