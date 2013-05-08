TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices steady before 10-year supply

* Upbeat overseas data soothe anxiety about global growth * ECB member Mersch remark on ABS revive safehaven bids for bonds * U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion 10-year notes * Fed to buy $3.00-$3.75 bln bonds due 2019-2020 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices held steady on Wednesday with benchmark yields hovering at three-week highs in advance of $24 billion in 10-year government debt supply. Longer-dated yields rose earlier on surprisingly strong Chinese trade and German industrial data which reduced concerns about a global slowdown. They later retreated after comments from a top European policymaker on limits about future stimulus that revived some safehaven bids for bonds. "We are in a broad trend to buy the dips," said Larry Milstein, head of agency and government bond trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. While benchmark yields have risen in the wake of a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report last Friday, they remained little changed from a month earlier as skepticism lingered over the global economy and solution to the fiscal morass in Europe, they said. "We'll probably see more weakness here and overseas over the next few months. I think this is an opportunity to buy into the 10-year auction," Milstein said Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 1/32 in price to yield 1.7743 percent, while the 30-year bond was up 1/32, yielding 2.9958 percent. Bond yields rose to session highs earlier in reaction to data that showed growth in China's exports and imports in April and German industrial output in March beat expectations, reducing jitters about the world's second biggest economy and euro zone's largest economy. They retreated as buying in the wake of European Central Bank executive board member Yves Mersch's comments that the ECB will not subsidise markets with asset purchases. Market News earlier reported the central bank has no program yet to purchase asset-backed securities. Mersch's comment pared optimism about this targeted ECB stimulus scheme which some had thought might help jumpstart the euro zone economy. Also, supporting U.S. bond yields was the Federal Reserve's regular purchases of Treasuries for its stimulus program, known as QE3. The central bank bought $3.65 billion in government debt due Feb 2019 to April 2020 on Wednesday. Later at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in 10-year debt, the second leg of this week's $72 billion in the Treasury's quarterly refunding. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.819 percent, higher than the 1.795 percent yield on the 10-year debt auctioned in April.