TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices rise before 10-year note sale

* Upbeat overseas data soothe anxiety about global growth * ECB member Mersch remark on ABS revives safehaven bond bids * U.S. Treasury to sell $24 billion 10-year notes * Fed purchases $3.65 billion in bonds due 2019-2020 By Richard Leong NEW YORK, May 8 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, snapping a three-day losing streak as traders bought bonds in anticipation of possibly strong demand at an upcoming $24 billion auction of 10-year government debt. Longer-dated yields rose to fresh three-week highs earlier on surprisingly strong Chinese and German data which reduced concerns of a global slowdown. They later retreated after comments from a top European policymaker on limits about future stimulus that revived some safehaven bids for bonds. "It's just covering before the 10-year auction. We backed up too much, too soon in yields," said Justin Lederer, Treasury strategist with Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Benchmark yields have risen in the wake of a better-than-expected U.S. jobs report last Friday, but they remained little changed from a month earlier as skepticism lingered over the global economy and solution to the fiscal morass in Europe. "We'll probably see more weakness here and overseas over the next few months. I think this is an opportunity to buy into the 10-year auction," Larry Milstein, head of agency and government bond trading at R.W. Pressprich & Co. in New York. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded up 6/32 in price to yield 1.759 percent, down 2.1 basis points from Tuesday's close, while the 30-year bond rose 10/32, yielding 2.981 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late Tuesday. Bond yields rose to session highs earlier in reaction to data that showed growth in China's exports and imports in April and German industrial output in March beat expectations, reducing jitters about the world's second biggest economy and euro zone's largest economy. They retreated as buying in the wake of European Central Bank executive board member Yves Mersch's comments that the ECB will not subsidise markets with asset purchases. Market News earlier reported the central bank has no program yet to purchase asset-backed securities. Mersch's comment pared optimism about this targeted ECB stimulus scheme which some had thought might help jumpstart the euro zone economy. Also, supporting U.S. bond yields was the Federal Reserve's regular purchases of Treasuries for its stimulus program, known as QE3. The central bank bought $3.65 billion in government debt due Feb 2019 to April 2020 on Wednesday. Later at 1 p.m. (1700 GMT), the U.S. Treasury Department will sell $24 billion in 10-year debt, the second leg of this week's $72 billion in the Treasury's quarterly refunding. In "when-issued" activity, traders expected the upcoming 10-year note issue to sell at a yield of 1.804 percent, higher than the 1.795 percent yield on the 10-year debt auctioned in April. Some analysts projected strong demand at the 10-year debt sale after an average three-year auction on Tuesday. The Treasury will complete the May refunding with a $16 billion offering of 30-year bonds on Thursday.