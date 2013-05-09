FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim gains after new jobless claims fall
May 9, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim gains after new jobless claims fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices briefly trimmed some early gains on Thursday after the U.S. Labor Department said the number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment insurance benefits dropped to the lowest level in nearly 5-1/2 years.

The 30-year bond, up 18/32 before the data, was up 11/32 afterwards. Its yield edged up to 2.97 percent from 2.96 percent just before the report was released.

The benchmark 10-year note yield rose slightly to 1.79 percent.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 323,000, the lowest level since January 2008.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected first-time applications to rise to 335,000 last week.

The third straight weekly decline in claims pushed them further below the 350,000 mark, which economists normally associate with a firming labor market.

The claims data, to the extent that it argues against an economic slowdown, would tend to reduce demand for safe-haven U.S. Treasury bonds.

