NEW YORK, May 9 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices added to gains on Thursday after a sale of 30-year debt fetched a lower yield than markets had expected.

The U.S. 30-year bond rose 21/32 in price to yield 2.955 percent after the auction, from a gain of 8/32 and 2.975 percent yield shortly before the sale.

The U.S. Treasury sold $16 billion of 30-year bonds at a high yield of 2.980 percent. That compared to market expectations of a yield of 2.988 percent before the auction.