TREASURIES-U.S. 30-yr bond extends loss to 2 points

NEW YORK, May 10 (Reuters) - The U.S. 30-year Treasury bond extended its loss to two points and the 10-year note widened its loss to a point on Friday after the dollar rose to a 4-1/2-year high against the Japanese yen, breaking through the key 100-yen mark and spurring selling in longer-dated government debt.

Yields reached their highest levels since late March. The 30-year bond yields reached its highest level since April 1.

“The crumbling yen has created pressure on a number of markets, and the extent of the selloff in Treasuries overnight was enough to drive yields through some key (technical resistance) levels,” said John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey.

The 30-year bond fell to 95-13/32 as its yield rose to 3.11 percent from 3 percent late on Thursday.

The price of the benchmark 10-year note fell one point, with its yield rising to 1.92 percent from 1.81 percent on Thursday.