FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices fall as U.S. retail data hint at recovery
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 13, 2013 / 9:01 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices fall as U.S. retail data hint at recovery

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* U.S. retail sales in April rose unexpectedly
    * Yields on 30-year bonds hit more than 6-week high
    * Speculation that Fed could be weighing exit

    By Ellen Freilich
    NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Monday after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales
last month, suggesting underlying strength in the world's
biggest economy and lending credence to talk over whether the
Federal Reserve might begin to tighten policy later this year.
    Retail sales, which account for about 30 percent of consumer
spending, rose 0.1 percent in April.
    "We expect stronger growth in the second half of the year
and because of that growth, a gradual removal of accommodation,"
said Jon Mackay, senior fixed income strategist for Morgan
Stanley Wealth Management in New York.
    Improved economic growth would lessen demand for safe-haven
U.S. debt. Fewer purchases of Treasuries by the Fed, which is
now buying U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at a
pace of $85 billion a month, would also tend to push yields
higher.
    Reacting to those possibilities, the benchmark 10-year note
 slipped 6/32 in price on Monday to yield 1.925
percent, compared with 1.9 percent late on Friday.
    Putting the move up in yields in context, Mackay cited an
average yield for the benchmark 10-year note year-to-date of
1.85 percent to 1.86 percent, a high near 2.09 percent, and a
low at 1.625 percent.
    The 30-year bond slipped 16/32 in price to yield
3.129 percent, compared with 3.096 percent late on Friday.
    A continued climb in the dollar against the yen also helped
erode Treasury prices overnight and nudge yields higher.
    "Sentiment has just changed from, 'We're going to a lot
lower on yields,' to right back to approaching contacts not too
far from the highs of the year in yields," said Justin Lederer,
a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York.
    Columbia Management strategist Zach Pandl said the shift in
sentiment was justified.
    "We think yields can continue to move higher from here," he
said. "You've seen improving economic data and more signs that
the Fed is eyeing a QE exit. Although rates have moved a good
ways since the beginning of May, they remain low, even compared
to the highs earlier this year."
    He said a cautious bond market has not yet priced in a
better economic outlook.
    "Market expectations for growth are too low and incoming
data on the economy are painting a more positive picture," Pandl
said. "New jobless claims are trending downwards."
    Still, the sell-off in 10-years could be temporary, said
Priya Misra, a rates strategist with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch in New York.
    "We don't expect the Fed to begin reducing the pace of
purchases until they believe that the recovery is more
sustainable and the economy is able to withstand fiscal
tightening," Misra said. 
    "That would require at least waiting for the summer months
to pass, in our view. Thus, we recommend owning Treasuries,
looking for the 10-year to drift back towards 1.75 percent in
the next month."

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.