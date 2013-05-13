TREASURIES-Prices fall as U.S. retail data hint at recovery

* U.S. retail sales in April rose unexpectedly * Yields on 30-year bonds hit more than 6-week high * Speculation that Fed could be weighing exit By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, May 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on Monday after data showed an unexpected rise in U.S. retail sales last month, suggesting underlying strength in the world's biggest economy and lending credence to talk over whether the Federal Reserve might begin to tighten policy later this year. Retail sales, which account for about 30 percent of consumer spending, rose 0.1 percent in April. "We expect stronger growth in the second half of the year and because of that growth, a gradual removal of accommodation," said Jon Mackay, senior fixed income strategist for Morgan Stanley Wealth Management in New York. Improved economic growth would lessen demand for safe-haven U.S. debt. Fewer purchases of Treasuries by the Fed, which is now buying U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities at a pace of $85 billion a month, would also tend to push yields higher. Reacting to those possibilities, the benchmark 10-year note slipped 6/32 in price on Monday to yield 1.925 percent, compared with 1.9 percent late on Friday. Putting the move up in yields in context, Mackay cited an average yield for the benchmark 10-year note year-to-date of 1.85 percent to 1.86 percent, a high near 2.09 percent, and a low at 1.625 percent. The 30-year bond slipped 16/32 in price to yield 3.129 percent, compared with 3.096 percent late on Friday. A continued climb in the dollar against the yen also helped erode Treasury prices overnight and nudge yields higher. "Sentiment has just changed from, 'We're going to a lot lower on yields,' to right back to approaching contacts not too far from the highs of the year in yields," said Justin Lederer, a Treasury strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. Columbia Management strategist Zach Pandl said the shift in sentiment was justified. "We think yields can continue to move higher from here," he said. "You've seen improving economic data and more signs that the Fed is eyeing a QE exit. Although rates have moved a good ways since the beginning of May, they remain low, even compared to the highs earlier this year." He said a cautious bond market has not yet priced in a better economic outlook. "Market expectations for growth are too low and incoming data on the economy are painting a more positive picture," Pandl said. "New jobless claims are trending downwards." Still, the sell-off in 10-years could be temporary, said Priya Misra, a rates strategist with Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York. "We don't expect the Fed to begin reducing the pace of purchases until they believe that the recovery is more sustainable and the economy is able to withstand fiscal tightening," Misra said. "That would require at least waiting for the summer months to pass, in our view. Thus, we recommend owning Treasuries, looking for the 10-year to drift back towards 1.75 percent in the next month."