Prices for U.S. Treasuries gain further after economic data
#Market News
May 15, 2013 / 12:40 PM / in 4 years

Prices for U.S. Treasuries gain further after economic data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 15 (Reuters) - Prices for U.S. Treasuries added to gains on Wednesday after economic data showed struggling manufacturing in New York state and a drop in U.S. producer prices.

The New York Fed’s “Empire State” general business conditions index fell to minus 1.43 in May from 3.05 in April, thwarting economists’ expectations for an increase to 4.

In addition, the Labor Department said on Wednesday its seasonally adjusted producer price index fell 0.7 percent last month, the biggest decline since February 2010.

The benchmark 10-year note gained 13/32 in price to yield 1.937 percent after the data. Prices for U.S. 30-year bonds advanced nearly a point after the data to yield 3.147 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
