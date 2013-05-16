Prices for U.S. Treasuries rise after economic data

NEW YORK, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared losses and traded higher after a slew of U.S. economic data on Thursday, including a jump in jobless claims.

Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose by 32,000 to a seasonally adjusted 360,000, the Labor Department said on Thursday. That was the biggest jump since November and confounded analysts’ expectations for a more modest increase.

Prices for the benchmark 10-year note, which had been falling before the data, rose 10/32 to yield 1.905 percent.

Prices for the 30-year bond, which had also been falling before the data, rose 21/32 to yield 3.128 percent.