TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note prices erase earlier gains
#Market News
May 20, 2013 / 3:16 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year note prices erase earlier gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 20 (Reuters) - Prices on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries notes turned flat on Monday, erasing earlier gains as Wall Street stocks edged into positive territory, recovering from their lower open and reducing safe-haven bids for bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes last traded 1/32 lower in price at 98-4/32 with a yield of 1.958 percent, up 0.4 basis point from late on Friday. The 10-year notes traded as much as 10/32 higher earlier with a 1.919 percent yield.

The three major U.S. equity indexes were modestly higher late morning on Monday with the Standard & Poor’s 500 index flirting with record highs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
