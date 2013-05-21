FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields flirt with 2 percent
#Market News
May 21, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year yields flirt with 2 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Benchmark U.S. Treasury yields rose to fresh two-month highs close to 2 percent early Tuesday as Wall Street stocks rose, with the Dow Jones industrial average hitting a record intraday high, reducing the appeal of low-yielding government bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 7/32 lower in price, yielding 1.991 percent, up 2.6 basis points on Monday. The 10-year yield earlier touched 1.998 percent, its highest since March 15.

The Dow led the other major U.S. equity indexes, rising 0.38 percent.

