TREASURIES-Bonds hold price losses after Fed minutes
May 22, 2013 / 6:12 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Bonds hold price losses after Fed minutes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 22 (Reuters) - Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasuries yields held over the key 2 percent level on Wednesday after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s April 30-May 1 meeting showed that many Fed officials want to see more evidence that the economy is recovering before tapering their bond purchase program.

Yields surged to two-month highs earlier on Wednesday after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke spooked bond investors with comments that tapering the purchases was probable if data show U.S. growth is on a sustainable path.

Ten-year notes were last down 24/32 in price to yield 2.02 percent, after falling as low as 1.89 percent immediately after Bernanke’s comments.

Thirty-year bonds were down 1-12/32 in price to yield 3.21 percent, up from 3.10 percent earlier on Wednesday.

