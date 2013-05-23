FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim gains after jobless data
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 12:45 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds trim gains after jobless data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices trimmed earlier gains on Thursday as domestic jobless claims data suggested further improvement in the labor market which might allow the Federal Reserve to slow its bond purchases later this year.

The U.S. Labor Department said continued claims for unemployment benefits fell below three million in the week ended May 11, which was the lowest level since March 2008.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.021 percent, down 1.6 basis points from late on Wednesday. The 10-year yield closed above 2 percent on Wednesday, which was the first time that happened since March 14, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
