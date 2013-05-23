FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Bond prices add gains after U.S. factory data
#Market News
May 23, 2013

TREASURIES-Bond prices add gains after U.S. factory data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices extended gains on Thursday with benchmark yields dipping below 2 percent after a private index of U.S. factory activity fell to a seven-month low, supporting the view of an economic slowdown in the second quarter.

Financial data firm Markit said its “flash,” or preliminary, U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 51.9 in May from 52.1 in April. A reading above 50 indicates expansion.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 12/32 higher in price at 97-25/32 with a yield of 1.995 percent, down 4 basis points from late on Wednesday.

The 30-year bond briefly traded 1 point higher in the wake of the Markit data. The 30-year yield last traded at 3.168 percent, 5 basis points lower than Wednesday’s close.

