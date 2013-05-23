FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains after new home sales data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 23, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains after new home sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 23 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices trimmed gains early Thursday after data showed U.S. new home sales unexpectedly rose in April, supporting the view that the housing recovery remained intact.

The U.S. Commerce Department said new homes sales grew 2.3 percent to an annualized rate of 454,000 units from an upwardly revised pace of 444,000 in March. Analysts had forecast an annualized rate of 425,000 in April.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 4/32 higher in price at 97-17/32 with a yield of 2.023 percent, down 1.4 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.