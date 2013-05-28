FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices fall as stocks gain and before supply
May 28, 2013 / 1:21 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices fall as stocks gain and before supply

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Prices fall on reduced demand as stocks recover
    * Treasury to sell $35 bln two-year notes
    * Fed to buy $1.25 bln to $1.75 bln in bonds due 2036-2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices fell on
Tuesday as stocks gained and before the Treasury sells $35
billion in new two-year notes, the first of $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply this week.
    Treasuries yields have jumped and stocks have fallen since
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the
U.S. central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases
in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy
is gaining steam.
    Benchmark 10-year yields have fluctuated between around 1.97
percent and 2.07 percent since the comments as investors
evaluate whether this month's selloff is overdone, or if better
economic data will lead to even higher rates.
    Japanese and U.S. stocks recovered on Tuesday from recent
weakness, reducing demand for safe haven U.S. bonds.
    "The strength of the stock markets internationally and in
the U.S. is putting Treasuries under pressure," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
    Ten-year notes were last down 11/32 in price to
yield 2.05 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday.
    Ten-year yields have surged from 1.61 percent at the
beginning of May on optimism about the economy, a move that some
analysts think is overdone.
    Some analysts and investors have also said that the Fed's
comments that the central bank could increase the size of its
purchase program have been overlooked.
    Falling inflation measures are leading some investors and
analysts to speculate that the Fed may increase the scale of its
bond purchases on fears over disinflation or a deflating
economy, rather than reduce them on an improving labor market.
    "I think we're closer to a threshold on inflation than we
are to a threshold on the labor market," said Brien.
    The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
(PCE) index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will
be closely watched for a further drop in price inflation.
    The index has fallen to a 3-1/2 year low of 1.0 percent.
    Treasuries didn't react to data on Tuesday showing that U.S.
single-family home prices rose in March, racking up their best
annual gain in nearly seven years. 
    Treasuries may come under further pressure this week as
banks and investors prepared to absorb $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply, including $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29
billion seven-year notes on Thursday.
    The Fed will buy between $1.25 billion and $1.75 billion in
bonds due from 2036 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing
purchase program meant to help stimulate the economy.


