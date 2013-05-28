TREASURIES-Yields rise to highest level in over a year before supply

* Prices fall on reduced demand as stocks recover * 10-year yields break above support, adds selling pressure * Treasury to sell $35 bln two-year notes * Fed buys $1.45 bln in bonds due 2036-2043 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields surged to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday and long-dated debt was on track for its worst monthly loss in over three years, as stocks gained and ahead of the Treasury's sale of $35 billion in new two-year notes. Selling accelerated as benchmark yields broke above technical support levels, and traders said fund managers were also selling mortgage-backed securities. Yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. "The market is jittery, any sign of a potential pullback from the Fed or of stronger data and you are going to see a sharp move like we did in the past week," said Sean Simko, portfolio manager at SEI Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania. "The path of least resistance is higher yields." Benchmark 10-year yields broke above technical support at around 2.07 percent on Tuesday, causing a second wave of selling that sent yields to their highest levels since April 2012. The notes were last down 30/32 in price to yield 2.12 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. Yields, which move inversely to price, have surged from 1.61 percent at the beginning of May as optimism about the economy has grown. Thirty-year bonds fell 1-17/32 in price and yields rose as high as 3.28 percent, the highest level since March. The yields are up from 3.18 percent on Friday. Both the 10-year notes and 30-year bonds are on track for their worst monthly loss since December 2009. Barclays' iShare ETF on Treasuries dated 20 years and over was down 1.4 percent, bringing its month-to-date loss to 6.4 percent. Japanese and U.S. stocks recovered on Tuesday from recent weakness, reducing the safety bid for U.S. bonds. "The strength of the stock markets internationally and in the U.S. is putting Treasuries under pressure," said Lou Brien, market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago. Some analysts and investors, however, have said that the market may be oversold and that the Fed's comments that the central bank could increase the size of its purchase program have been overlooked. Falling inflation measures are also leading some investors and analysts to speculate that the Fed may increase the scale of its bond purchases on fears over disinflation or a deflating economy, rather than reduce them on an improving labor market. "I think we're closer to a threshold on inflation than we are to a threshold on the labor market," said Brien. The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent. Treasuries may come under further pressure this week as banks and investors prepared to absorb $99 billion in new coupon-bearing supply, including $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. The Fed bought $1.45 billion in bonds due from 2036 and 2043 on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program meant to help stimulate the economy.