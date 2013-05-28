FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Yields rise to highest level in over a year before supply
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 28, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Yields rise to highest level in over a year before supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices fall on reduced demand as stocks recover
    * 10-year yields break above support, adds selling pressure
    * Treasury to sell $35 bln two-year notes
    * Fed buys $1.45 bln in bonds due 2036-2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries yields surged
to their highest levels in over a year on Tuesday and long-dated
debt was on track for its worst monthly loss in over three
years, as stocks gained and ahead of the Treasury's sale of $35
billion in new two-year notes.
    Selling accelerated as benchmark yields broke above
technical support levels, and traders said fund managers were
also selling mortgage-backed securities.
    Yields have jumped since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said on Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide
to pull back on its bond purchases in the coming few Fed policy
meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.
    "The market is jittery, any sign of a potential pullback
from the Fed or of stronger data and you are going to see a
sharp move like we did in the past week," said Sean Simko,
portfolio manager at SEI Investments in Oaks, Pennsylvania. "The
path of least resistance is higher yields."
    Benchmark 10-year yields broke above technical support at
around 2.07 percent on Tuesday, causing a second wave of selling
that sent yields to their highest levels since April 2012.
    The notes were last down 30/32 in price to yield
2.12 percent, up from 2.01 percent on Friday. Yields, which move
inversely to price, have surged from 1.61 percent at the
beginning of May as optimism about the economy has grown.
    Thirty-year bonds fell 1-17/32 in price and
yields rose as high as 3.28 percent, the highest level since
March. The yields are up from 3.18 percent on Friday.
    Both the 10-year notes and 30-year bonds are on track for
their worst monthly loss since December 2009.
    Barclays' iShare ETF on Treasuries dated 20 years and
over was down 1.4 percent, bringing its month-to-date loss to
6.4 percent.
    Japanese and U.S. stocks recovered on Tuesday from recent
weakness, reducing the safety bid for U.S. bonds.
    "The strength of the stock markets internationally and in
the U.S. is putting Treasuries under pressure," said Lou Brien,
market strategist at DRW Trading in Chicago.
    Some analysts and investors, however, have said that the
market may be oversold and that the Fed's comments that the
central bank could increase the size of its purchase program
have been overlooked.
    Falling inflation measures are also leading some investors
and analysts to speculate that the Fed may increase the scale of
its bond purchases on fears over disinflation or a deflating
economy, rather than reduce them on an improving labor market.
    "I think we're closer to a threshold on inflation than we
are to a threshold on the labor market," said Brien.
    The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be
closely watched for a further drop in price inflation.
    The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.
    Treasuries may come under further pressure this week as
banks and investors prepared to absorb $99 billion in new
coupon-bearing supply, including $35 billion in two-year notes
on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year notes on Wednesday and $29
billion in seven-year notes on Thursday.
    The Fed bought $1.45 billion in bonds due from 2036 and 2043
on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchase program meant to help
stimulate the economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.