TREASURIES-Prices gain, recovering from weak overnight session

* Prices gain after yields hit fresh 13-month highs overnight * Treasury to sell $35 billion in 5-year notes * Fed will buy $2.75 bln to $3.50 bln notes due 2020-2023 * No data on Wednesday, jobs claims and GDP in focus on Thursday By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from a weaker overnight session when yields hit fresh 13-month highs, as investors waited on further signs of whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its bond purchases. Yields have surged since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to taper its purchase program in the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. Traders are now even more closely focused on economic data for signs that momentum is gaining, which would make it more likely that the Fed would reduce or end bond buying. "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Large sales of mortgage-backed debt has also added pressure to Treasuries in the past week, and pulled interest rate swap spreads wider. "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent. The yields earlier reached a fresh 13-month high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the Japanese Nikkei stock index rose. The notes yields jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the largest one-date jump since October 2011, with trading volumes of more than $515 billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average. On a total return basis, the value of the notes fell by 1 percent, according to data by Merrill Lynch. Ten-year yields rose as high as 2.40 percent in March, 2012 as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record low of 1.38 percent in June as the economy turned for the worse and as fears over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to the bonds. The Fed will purchase between $2.75 billion and $3.50 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on Wednesday as part of its quantitative easing effort. The increased volatility reduced demand for the Treasury's two-year note sale on Tuesday. The bid-to-cover ratio for the notes came in at 3.04, the lowest level since February 2011. That may not bode well for Wednesday's sale of $35 billion in five-year notes. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. There are no major data releases on Wednesday, with investors likely to be focused on releases on Thursday including the week's jobless claims number and first quarter gross domestic product. Falling inflation may, however, may pose a wildcard to expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase program. The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.