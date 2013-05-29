FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain, recovering from weak overnight session
May 29, 2013

TREASURIES-Prices gain, recovering from weak overnight session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices gain after yields hit fresh 13-month highs
overnight
    * Treasury to sell $35 billion in 5-year notes
    * Fed will buy $2.75 bln to $3.50 bln notes due 2020-2023
    * No data on Wednesday, jobs claims and GDP in focus on
Thursday

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday, recovering from a weaker overnight session when
yields hit fresh 13-month highs, as investors waited on further
signs of whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the
Federal Reserve to pull back on its bond purchases.
    Yields have surged since Federal Reserve Chairman Ben
Bernanke said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may
decide to taper its purchase program in the next few Fed policy
meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam.
    Traders are now even more closely focused on economic data
for signs that momentum is gaining, which would make it more
likely that the Fed would reduce or end bond buying.
    "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth
Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale
in New York.
    Large sales of mortgage-backed debt has also added pressure
to Treasuries in the past week, and pulled interest rate swap
spreads wider.
    "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage
community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater
extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 2.15 percent. The yields earlier reached a fresh
13-month high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the
Japanese Nikkei stock index rose.
    The notes yields jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the
largest one-date jump since October 2011, with trading volumes
of more than $515 billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving
average. On a total return basis, the value of the notes fell by
1 percent, according to data by Merrill Lynch.
    Ten-year yields rose as high as 2.40 percent in March, 2012
as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record low
of 1.38 percent in June as the economy turned for the worse and
as fears over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to the
bonds.
    The Fed will purchase between $2.75 billion and $3.50
billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on Wednesday as part of its
quantitative easing effort.
    The increased volatility reduced demand for the Treasury's
two-year note sale on Tuesday. The bid-to-cover ratio for the
notes came in at 3.04, the lowest level since February 2011.
    That may not bode well for Wednesday's sale of $35 billion
in five-year notes. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
    There are no major data releases on Wednesday, with
investors likely to be focused on releases on Thursday including
the week's jobless claims number and first quarter gross
domestic product.
    Falling inflation may, however, may pose a wildcard to
expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase
program.
    The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be
closely watched for a further drop in price inflation.
    The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.

