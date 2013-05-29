TREASURIES-Prices gain, bringing yields off 13-month highs

* Treasury to sell $35 billion in 5-year notes * Fed buys $3.1 bln notes due 2020-2023 By Karen Brettell NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on Wednesday, recovering from a weaker overnight session when yields hit 13-month highs, as investors waited on further signs of whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the Federal Reserve to pull back on its bond purchases. Yields have surged since the Fed's chairman, Ben Bernanke, said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to taper its program of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is gaining steam. Traders are focusing even more now on economic data for signs that momentum is gaining, which would make it more likely that the Fed would reduce or end bond buying. "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale in New York. Large sales of mortgage-backed debt have added pressure to Treasuries in the past week, and pulled interest rate swap spreads wider. "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher. Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in price to yield 2.15 percent. The yields had reached a 13-month high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the Japanese Nikkei stock index rose. The yield on the 10-year notes, which move inversely to price, jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the largest one-date jump since October 2011, with trading volumes of more than $515 billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average. On a total return basis, the value of the notes fell by 1 percent, according to data by Merrill Lynch. Ten-year notes are edging close to their highs of last year. The 10-year yields rose as high as 2.40 percent in March 2012 as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record low of 1.38 percent in June as the economy turned softened and as fears over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to the bonds. The Fed bought $3.11 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on Wednesday, out of $11.94 billion submitted for purchase, as part of its quantitative easing effort. FIVE YEAR NOTE SALE Five-year note yields surged this week before a new $35 billion notes sale on Wednesday. The yields rose over 1 percent on Tuesday for the first time since April 2012, up from 0.90 percent on Friday. The increased volatility in bonds reduced demand for the Treasury's two-year note sale on Tuesday, which may not bode well for Wednesday's five-year sale. The bid-to-cover ratio for the two-year notes came in on Tuesday at 3.04, the lowest level since February 2011. Traders expect the new five-year notes to price at yields of 1.05 percent, according to trading in the "when-issued" market. That level would be the highest yield in an action since October 2011, when the notes sold for 1.06 percent. A five-year auction in March 2012 sold for yields of 1.04 percent. "It's the cheapest five-year we've had in quite a while, but the question is where is the demand going to come from," said Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at Oppenheimer & Co in New York. The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on Thursday. There are no major data releases on Wednesday, with investors likely to be focused on releases on Thursday including the week's jobless claims number and first-quarter gross domestic product. Falling inflation, however, may pose a wildcard to expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase program. The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.