TREASURIES-Prices gain, bringing yields off 13-month highs
May 29, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-Prices gain, bringing yields off 13-month highs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Treasury to sell $35 billion in 5-year notes
    * Fed buys $3.1 bln notes due 2020-2023

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices rose on
Wednesday, recovering from a weaker overnight session when
yields hit 13-month highs, as investors waited on further signs
of whether the economy is gaining enough strength for the
Federal Reserve to pull back on its bond purchases.
    Yields have surged since the Fed's chairman, Ben Bernanke,
said last Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to
taper its program of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities in the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the
economy is gaining steam.
    Traders are focusing even more now on economic data for
signs that momentum is gaining, which would make it more likely
that the Fed would reduce or end bond buying.
    "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth
Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale
in New York.
    Large sales of mortgage-backed debt have added pressure to
Treasuries in the past week, and pulled interest rate swap
spreads wider.
    "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage
community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater
extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 6/32 in
price to yield 2.15 percent. The yields had reached a 13-month
high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the Japanese
Nikkei stock index rose.
    The yield on the 10-year notes, which move inversely to
price, jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the largest one-date
jump since October 2011, with trading volumes of more than $515
billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average. On a total
return basis, the value of the notes fell by 1 percent,
according to data by Merrill Lynch.
    Ten-year notes are edging close to their highs of last year.
    The 10-year yields rose as high as 2.40 percent in March
2012 as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record
low of 1.38 percent in June as the economy turned softened and
as fears over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to the
bonds.
    The Fed bought $3.11 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on
Wednesday, out of $11.94 billion submitted for purchase, as part
of its quantitative easing effort. 
    
    FIVE YEAR NOTE SALE
    Five-year note yields surged this week before a new $35
billion notes sale on Wednesday. The yields rose over 1 percent
on Tuesday for the first time since April 2012, up from 0.90
percent on Friday.
    The increased volatility in bonds reduced demand for the
Treasury's two-year note sale on Tuesday, which may not bode
well for Wednesday's five-year sale. 
    The bid-to-cover ratio for the two-year notes came in on
Tuesday at 3.04, the lowest level since February 2011.
    Traders expect the new five-year notes to price at yields of
1.05 percent, according to trading in the
"when-issued" market. That level would be the highest yield in
an action since October 2011, when the notes sold for 1.06
percent. A five-year auction in March 2012 sold for yields of
1.04 percent.
    "It's the cheapest five-year we've had in quite a while, but
the question is where is the demand going to come from," said
Alan De Rose, head trader of government trading and finance at
Oppenheimer & Co in New York.
    The Treasury will also sell $29 billion in seven-year notes
on Thursday.
    There are no major data releases on Wednesday, with
investors likely to be focused on releases on Thursday including
the week's jobless claims number and first-quarter gross
domestic product.
    Falling inflation, however, may pose a wildcard to
expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase
program.
    The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be
closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index
has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.

