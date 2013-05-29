FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs
May 29, 2013 / 8:21 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices gain, take yields off 13-month highs

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Treasury sells $35 billion in 5-year notes; high yield as
expected
    * Fed buys $3.1 bln notes due 2020-2023

    By Karen Brettell and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, May 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
gained on Wednesday after expectations that the Federal Reserve
could pare back its massive stimulus pushed yields to 13-month
highs in early trading.
    Solid demand at an auction of five-year debt underscored how
much Treasuries have cheapened in recent sessions, with the sale
of $35 billion coming at a high yield of 1.045 percent, close to
market expectations.
    "It was a pretty good auction, quite frankly," said Ian
Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group
in Stamford, Connecticut.
    "It was the lowest allocation to dealers on record, which
suggests to me that the recent back-up in yields has brought out
some dip-buying interest," he added. 
    The Treasury will sell $29 billion in seven-year notes on
Thursday.
    Yields have surged since Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke said last
Wednesday that the U.S. central bank may decide to taper its
program of buying Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities in
the next few Fed policy meetings if data shows the economy is
gaining traction.
    Traders are focusing even more now on economic data for
signs of gathering momentum, which would make it likelier that
the Fed would reduce or end its bond buying.
    "We are starting to price in some tapering," said Mary Beth
Fisher, head of U.S. interest rate strategy at Societe Generale
in New York.
    Large sales of mortgage-backed debt have added pressure to
Treasuries in the past week and pulled interest rate swap
spreads wider.
    "There appears to be a strong feeling in the mortgage
community that they will taper MBS buying sooner or to a greater
extent than Treasuries purchases," said Fisher.
    Benchmark 10-year notes were last up 16/32 in
price to yield 2.112 percent. The yield had reached a 13-month
high of 2.24 percent in overnight trading, after the Japanese
Nikkei stock index rose.
    The yield on the 10-year notes, which moves inversely to
price, jumped 16 basis points on Tuesday, the largest one-day
jump since October 2011, with trading volumes of more than $515
billion, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average. On a total
return basis, the value of the notes fell by 1 percent,
according to data by Merrill Lynch.
    Ten-year notes are edging close to their highs of last year.
    The 10-year yield rose as high as 2.40 percent in March 2012
as economic data improved, before sliding back to a record low
of 1.38 percent in June as the economy softened and as fears
over the European debt crisis added a safety bid to bonds.
    The Fed bought $3.11 billion in notes due 2020 and 2023 on
Wednesday, out of $11.94 billion submitted for purchase, as part
of its quantitative easing effort. 
    There were no releases of major data on Wednesday, with
investors likely to be focused on Thursday's data, including the
week's jobless claims number and first-quarter gross domestic
product.
    Slowing inflation, however, may pose a wild card to
expectations that the Fed is likely to reduce its bond purchase
program.
    The release of April's Personal Consumption Expenditures
index on Friday, the Fed's favored inflation gauge, will be
closely watched for a further drop in price inflation. The index
has fallen to a 3-1/2-year low of 1.0 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
