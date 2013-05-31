TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices lose a point

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - Prices on U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds briefly lost a point on Friday as traders cut their bond holdings due to stronger-than-expected business activity data that fed the view the Federal Reserve might slow its bond purchases later this year.

The U.S. “long” bond last traded 28/32 lower in price at 91-13/32 with a yield of 3.3297 percent, up 4.6 basis points from late on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the 30-year yield touched 3.37 percent, its highest level in more 13 months, according to Reuters data.