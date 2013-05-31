FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall, cap worst month since Dec 2010
#Market News
May 31, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds fall, cap worst month since Dec 2010

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

* Treasuries fall as Chicago PMI beats expectations
    * Bonds briefly extend price gains on lower consumer
spending
    * May U.S. payrolls data seen key for next market move


    By Karen Brettell and Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices
slipped on Friday, capping the worst month for the market in
nearly 2-1/2 years, as stronger-than-expected business activity
data fanned worries the Federal Reserve might slow its bond
purchases later this year.
    As prices slid, Treasury yields retested their highest
levels in more than 13 months, set two days earlier, even though
data signaled inflation remained low due to sluggish growth.
    It was unclear whether Treasuries prices have bottomed as
investors sharply scaled back their bond holdings on worries
that reduced Fed stimulus will cause long-term borrowing costs
to rise, marking the beginning of the end of quantitative easing
(QE) that the Fed adopted in late 2008.
    "It's all about the Fed, and how do we get back to fair
value after QE," said Gemma Wright-Casparius, portfolio manager
at Vanguard in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
    Traders are now grappling with whether the Fed may end bond
purchases on a stronger economy, or if it might also choose to
end buybacks as stocks and housing prices surge even if the
central bank fails to achieve its objective of lowering the
unemployment rate to 6.5 percent.
    At his congressional testimony last week, Fed Chairman Ben
Bernanke said a decision to pare the Fed's current pace of bond
purchases may happen at one of Fed's "next few meetings" if the
economy looked set to maintain momentum. 
    However, U.S. inflation, which is running well under the
Fed's target of 2 percent, may complicate the Fed's ability to
taper its current $85 billion monthly purchases in Treasuries
and mortgage-backed securities, commonly called QE3.
    "The thing Bernanke cares about preventing the most is
deflation first and severe disinflation second, so I suspect
that if inflation readings remain very low it's going to make
him want to keep on purchasing at the current pace of $85
billion and not even think about tapering," said Michael
Schumacher, head of global rates strategy at UBS in Stamford,
Connecticut.
    Still most investors and traders were clearly unnerved by
the possibility of the Fed tapering earlier than they had
expected, which was at least into the end of this year. 
    On the open market on heavy volume, benchmark 10-year notes
 were 9/32 lower in price to yield 2.153 percent,
after earlier trading as low as 2.066 percent. The 10-year yield
reached a 13-month high of 2.235 percent on Wednesday, and has
surged from around 1.61 percent at the beginning of May.
    The 30-year bond fell 8/32 to 92-1/32 in late
trading. The 30-year yield jumped 1.3 basis points on the day to
3.292 percent, about 4 basis points below its 13-month-plus high
set two days earlier.
    Long-dated Treasuries were the worst performing maturities
in May. Treasuries with 20 year maturities or longer lost 6.47
percent through Thursday, which had them on course to post their
worst monthly loss since April 2009, according to data from
Barclays on its Treasury indexes.
    The Treasuries market as a whole has fallen 1.58 percent 
through Thursday, putting it on track to record its biggest
monthly loss since December 2010, according to an index compiled
by Barclays.
       
    VOLUME, VOLATILITY JUMP
    While Bernanke's remarks sparked the latest leg of the
market sell-off, it began earlier this month after a
stronger-than-expected April payrolls report. 
    The market decline was driven by heavy volume in the cash
and futures markets in a holiday shortened week. 
    As of 2 p.m. (1800 GMT), $472.0 billion in Treasuries had
changed hands, 44 percent above its 20-day moving average,
according to ICAP, the world's biggest inter-dealer broker for
U.S. government bonds. On Wednesday, $631 billion in bonds were
traded.
    The spike in bond yields this week sent implied volatility
measures in the options market to the highest level since July,
analysts said. 
    The next catalyst for investors will be next Friday's
payrolls employment report for May, which traders expect will
determine whether rates have more room to move higher, or if the
recent selloff is overdone.
    "If you get the hint or the idea that they're going to start
to trim purchases then this is the volatility that's going to be
created around it," said Sean Murphy, a Treasuries trader at
Societe Generale in New York.
    Friday's action showed the wild swings that have become a
common feature in the current market sell-off.
    Bond prices gained early as more investors bet the recent
selloff may be done, covering short positions and as month-end
buying also boosted bonds.
    Those gains were supported by data that showed meager
consumer spending and price growth in April. The core personal
consumption expenditure index, the Fed's preferred inflation
gauge, slowed to 1.1 percent, its weakest year-over-year pace
since March 2011. 
    They reversed course, however, after the Institute for
Supply Management-Chicago business barometer rose to 58.7 from
49 in April, handily beating economists' expectations for 50.

