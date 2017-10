NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices briefly turned flat on Friday, paring earlier losses in a late flurry of buying as traders covered short positions before the weekend and investors snapped up these issues whose values have fallen sharply this week.

The 30-year bond last traded down 1/32 in price with a yield 3.28 percent. Earlier, it was more than 1 point lower with a yield of 3.356 percent.