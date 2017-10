NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday as U.S. stock index futures rose due to Standard & Poor’s raising its credit outlook on the United States to stable from negative, which reduced the safe-haven appeal of bonds.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 6/32 lower for a yield of 2.201 percent, up 2.2 basis points from late on Friday.