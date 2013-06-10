FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses after Fed's Bullard's remarks
June 10, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare losses after Fed's Bullard's remarks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. government debt prices pared earlier losses on Monday after a top Federal Reserve official said low U.S. inflation means the central bank can stick to its bold bond purchase program in an effort to support economic growth.

“Labor market conditions have improved since last summer, suggesting the Committee could slow the pace of purchases, but surprisingly low inflation readings may mean the Committee can maintain its aggressive program over a longer time frame,” St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared remarks for an event in Montreal.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 4/32 lower in price, yielding 2.195 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield was within striking distance of a 13-month-plus high of 2.235 set in late April.

