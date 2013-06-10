TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall after S&P raises U.S. outlook

* S&P upgrades U.S. credit view to stable from negative * Low inflation supports current Fed's bond purchases-Bullard * U.S. to sell $66 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week * Fed to buy $1.0 bln to $1.5 bln in TIPS By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Monday with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high after Standard & Poor's raised its credit outlook on the United States, which supported appetite for stocks and fueled selling in bonds. S&P's improved view on the world's biggest economy came as traders mulled over their bond positions ahead of this week's supply of $66 billion in government bond supply. "There is a general acceptance that the economy is doing better, and on more solid footing, and at the same time that's improving the fiscal situation. The political climate in Washington is also maybe less acrimonious than it was," said Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The bond market pared some losses linked to the S&P view on the United States after a top Federal Reserve official said inflation remains low enough for the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, to stick with its current pace of bond purchases, currently at $85 billion a month. "Labor market conditions have improved since last summer, suggesting the Committee could slow the pace of purchases, but surprisingly low inflation readings may mean the Committee can maintain its aggressive program over a longer time frame," St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said in prepared remarks for an event in Montreal. Still the S&P announcement on the United States surprised traders. The rating agency, which stripped the U.S. of its coveted AAA-rating in August 2011, upgraded its view on the U.S. due to tentative improvements in policy-making in Washington and higher tax receipts so far in 2013. It kept its AA-plus rating, S&P's second highest credit rating, on the United States, citing the risk that Washington might not do more to pare its long-term indebtedness due to recent budget improvements. Typically an improved credit outlook from a rating agency boosts the prices of a borrower's bonds. Treasuries prices, however, fell as traders sought to make room for this week's supply and at a time when they have been speculating whether the Fed might scale back its bond purchases later this year. Benchmark yields hovered within striking distance of their 13-month-plus highs in the aftermath of a relatively solid report on U.S. labor market released on Friday. While domestic job growth is far from robust, which came in at 175,000 in May, it might be strong enough for Fed policy-makers to map out a plan to begin reducing its current quantitative easing program later this year. The Fed's third round of quantitative easing, dubbed QE3, had lowered mortgage rates, which has supported the housing recovery. It also stoked a rally on Wall Street and other risky investments, which has helped bolster consumer confidence and spending. Fears of less Fed stimulus have spurred concerns the housing market and stock prices would falter. "The question is with mortgage rates higher now, is it going to dampen what's going on and pour a glass of cold water on the (housing) market?" said Scott Graham, head of U.S. government bond trading at BMO Capital Markets in Chicago. Interest rates on fixed-rate mortgages have climbed to their highest levels in more than year since May as bond yields have jumped on worries about the Fed buying fewer Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities later this year. On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes last traded 5/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.195 percent, up 1.6 basis points from late on Friday. The 30-year bond was down 7/32 in price, yielding 3.356 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late Friday. The 30-year yield rose to 3.378 percent, the highest intraday level since early April 2012, according to Reuters data. At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed will buy $1.0 billion to $1.5 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities, its latest QE3 purchase. The three major U.S. stock indexes were steady to slightly higher in early trading.