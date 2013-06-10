FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2013 / 4:46 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall on improved S&P view on U.S.

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* S&P raises U.S. credit outlook to stable from negative
    * Low inflation supports current Fed's bond
purchases-Bullard
    * U.S. to sell $66 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week
    * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises above zero, 1st time since
Jan. 2012


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell
on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high,
after Standard & Poor's raised its credit outlook on the United
States, which supported appetite for stocks and fueled selling
in bonds.
    S&P's improved view on the world's biggest economy came as
traders mulled over their bond positions ahead of this week's 
supply of $66 billion in government debt.
    "There is a general acceptance that the economy is doing
better, and on more solid footing, and at the same time that's
improving the fiscal situation. The political climate in
Washington is also maybe less acrimonious than it was," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    The bond market pared some losses after St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said inflation remains low enough for
the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank's
policy-setting group, to stick with its current pace of bond
purchases, currently at $85 billion a month. 
    U.S. core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy
prices, has been running below 2 percent due to sluggish demand.
Fed officials like Bullard worry this anemic trend in price
growth raises the risk of deflation, a downward price spiral
that crippled Japan for a decade in the 1990s.
    "Spot inflation hasn't delivered right now, and people don't
know how long the Fed will support the market," said Aaron
Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
    This view has pummeled Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS) which had thrived under the Fed's current bond
purchase program, known as quantitative easing, or QE3, that was
aimed to reduce unemployment as well as to avert deflation. In
light of the recent jitters about the Fed buying fewer bonds,
TIPS have looked less appealing to investors since April.
    The TIPS yields, commonly referred to as "real" yields
because they factor out inflation, have jumped. The 10-year real
yield traded above zero percent on Monday, which
has not happened since January 2012.  
    
    S&P ACKNOWLEDGES U.S. IMPROVEMENTS
    The S&P announcement on the United States surprised traders,
as it acknowledged recent financial improvements after a solid
if not robust May report on domestic job growth last week.
    The rating agency, which stripped the U.S. of its coveted
AAA-rating over two years ago, revised its view on the U.S. to
"stable" from "negative" due to tentative improvements in
policy-making in Washington and higher tax receipts so far in
2013. 
    It kept its AA-plus rating, S&P's second highest credit
rating, on the United States, citing the risk that Washington
might not do more to pare its long-term indebtedness due to
recent budget improvements. 
    Typically an improved credit outlook from a rating agency
boosts the prices of a borrower's bonds.
    In the first trading day following S&P's downgrade of the
United States after markets closed on Aug. 5, 2011, investors
scrambled for Treasuries with 10-year yields falling nearly 20
basis points in response to a dramatic sell-off in stocks and
other risky assets.
    In a mild reversal, Treasuries prices fell on the S&P
raising its credit outlook on the United States. It compounded
earlier selling from traders making room for this week's supply
at a time when they have been speculating whether the Fed might
scale back its bond purchases later this year. 
    On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes last
traded 12/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.226 percent, up
4.9 basis points from late on Friday. The 10-year yield came
only half a basis point below its 13-month-plus peak of 2.235
percent set in late April. 
    The 30-year bond was down 7/32 in price,
yielding 3.356 percent, up 1.4 basis points from late Friday.
The 30-year yield rose to 3.382 percent, the highest intraday
level since early April 2012, according to Reuters data.
    The Fed bought $1.38 billion in Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities, its latest QE3 purchase. 
    The three major U.S. stock indexes were moderately higher in
midday trading with the Standard & Poor's 500 index 
rising 0.2 percent.

