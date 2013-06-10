FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning
Sections
Featured
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
World
Violence erupts as Catalans vote on split from Spain
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 8:26 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices slip as S&P drops U.S. rating warning

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* S&P raises U.S. credit outlook to stable from negative
    * Low inflation supports current Fed's bond
purchases-Bullard
    * U.S. to sell $66 bln in coupon-bearing debt this week
    * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield rises above zero, 1st time since
Jan. 2012


    By Richard Leong and Luciana Lopez
    NEW YORK, June 10 (Reuters) - Prices of U.S. Treasuries fell
on Monday, with the 30-year bond yield hitting a 14-month high
after a brighter outlook on the U.S. economy from Standard &
Poor's prompted investors to sell safe-haven government debt.
    S&P raised its outlook on the U.S. rating to stable from
negative, meaning the agency is now less likely to cut the
world's biggest economy from a current AA-plus.
    The news came as traders mulled over bond positions ahead of
this week's supply of $66 billion in government debt.
    "There is a general acceptance that the economy is doing
better, and on more solid footing, and at the same time that's
improving the fiscal situation. The political climate in
Washington is also maybe less acrimonious than it was," said
Richard Gilhooly, interest rate strategist at TD Securities in
New York.
    But uncertainty over when the U.S. Federal Reserve could
slow its $85-billion-per-month of asset purchases as the economy
regains its footing helped limit losses. 
    Policymakers have signaled they could be looking for the
exit - but Fed speakers have yet to point to a consensus on
when.
    On Monday, for example, St. Louis Fed President James
Bullard said inflation remains low enough for the Federal Open
Market Committee, the central bank's policy-setting group, to
stick with its current bond buying pace. 
    U.S. core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy
prices, has been running under 2 percent, raising the specter of
a similar deflationary spiral as that which crippled Japan for a
decade in the 1990s.
    "Spot inflation hasn't delivered right now, and people don't
know how long the Fed will support the market," said Aaron
Kohli, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas in New York.
    This view has pummeled Treasury Inflation-Protected
Securities (TIPS), which had thrived under the Fed's current
bond purchase program, known as quantitative easing and aimed at
reducing unemployment as well as averting deflation. In light of
the recent jitters about the Fed buying fewer bonds, TIPS have
looked less appealing to investors since April.
    The TIPS yields, commonly referred to as "real" yields
because they factor out inflation, have jumped. The 10-year real
yield traded above zero percent on Monday, which
has not happened since January 2012.  
    
    S&P ACKNOWLEDGES U.S. IMPROVEMENTS
    The S&P announcement on the United States surprised traders,
as it acknowledged recent financial improvements after a solid
if not robust May report on domestic job growth last week.
    Instead, S&P analyst Nikola Swann said, the agency weighed a
gradual slate of improvements in the world's biggest economy.
    "Although the improvements have been incremental, we thought
they had added up," Swann told Reuters in a phone interview. 
    On the open market, 10-year Treasury notes last
traded 9/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.210 percent from
2.179 percent late on Friday. The 10-year yield came only half a
basis point below its 13-month-plus peak of 2.235 percent set in
late April. 
    The 30-year bond was down 14/32 in price,
yielding 3.367 percent, from 3.343 percent late on Friday. The
30-year yield rose to 3.382 percent, the highest intraday level
since early April 2012, according to Reuters data.
    Also on Monday, the Fed bought $1.38 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities, its latest QE3 purchase.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.