TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield hits fresh 14-month high
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year yield hits fresh 14-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices fell 1 point on Tuesday, adding to earlier losses and sending the 30-year yield to a fresh 14-month high, according to Reuters data.

The decline in the U.S. “long” bond price was part of a global debt market sell-off after the Bank of Japan disappointed traders by not embarking on measures to help reduce recent market volatility.

The long bond last traded 31/32 in price with a yield of 3.427 percent, up 5.5 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year yield touched 3.433 percent, which was the highest intraday level since April 4, 2012 when it traded at 3.4450 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
