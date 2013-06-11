FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices erase earlier losses
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 2:26 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. 30-year bond prices erase earlier losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. 30-year Treasury bond prices turned higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, as losses in Wall Street stocks accelerated after the Bank of Japan decided not to embark on more stimulus.

Traders had hoped the BoJ would introduce fresh measures that would stabilize financial markets that have been roiled by worries the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases later this year.

The 30-year bond last traded 5/32 higher with a yield of 3.361 percent, down 1 basis point from late on Monday. The 30-year yield earlier rose to a 14-month high of 3.433 percent, according to Reuters data.

