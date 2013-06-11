TREASURIES-U.S. bond yields hit 14-month highs before auction

* Lack of new BoJ action ignites further selling in bonds * 30-year bond prices turn higher on Wall Street losses * New 3-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011 * Fed to buy $1.25 bln to $1.75 bln in long-dated debt By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - Most U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday in heavy volume, with yields hitting 14-month highs in advance of a $32 billion auction of three-year notes, part of this week's $66 billion in longer-dated supply. The decline in Treasuries prices was part of a global bond sell-off after the Bank of Japan disappointed traders when it refrained from embarking on measures traders had hoped would reduce recent market volatility. "They (BOJ) seem to be telling the market they are taking the foot off the pedal. People had wanted a lot more," said Jason Rogan, managing director of Treasuries at Guggenheim Partners in New York. Traders have been grappling with the possibility the U.S. Federal Reserve might lessen its stimulus efforts by reducing $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities later this year. Tentative signs of an improving economy and steady job growth could cause the Fed to begin to change its policies. The BOJ's decision not to stem the recent jump in global bond yields spurred further selling in Treasuries, with the 30-year bond initially falling as much as 1 point in price, traders and analysts said. But the market pared its early losses on buying from bargain-minded investors and traders who wanted to close out their short positions, analysts said. Moreover, losses in Wall Street stocks due to disappointment with the BoJ revived bids for 30-year bonds and pushed their prices into positive territory. Still, the latest spike in Treasury yields will likely result in the U.S. Treasury selling three-year notes at the highest yield since July 2011. Because of the higher yields, most analysts anticipate solid demand for the latest three-year note supply. In the when-issued market, traders expected the three-year supply due in June 2016 to fetch a yield of 0.5850 percent , higher than 0.354 percent at the three-year auction conducted in May. "If the three-year auction goes badly, it will not be confined to the three-years. People who own 10-years will likely over-react," said Mary Beth Fisher, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at SG Corporate & Investment Banking in New York. The Treasury will announce the results of the three-year auction at about 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). It will sell $21 billion in 10-year notes on Wednesday and $13 billion in 30-year bonds on Thursday. On the open market, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 5/32 lower in price, yielding 2.231 percent, up 1.8 basis points from late on Monday. The 30-year bond was 9/32 higher in price with a yield of 3.354 percent, down 1.6 basis points on the day. It fell as much as 1 point earlier and its yield rose to 3.433 percent, its highest level since early April 2012. The 30-year yield retreated from its highs due partly to the weakness in U.S. stocks. The Standard & Poor's 500 index was 0.6 percent in mid-morning trading. At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT) the Fed will buy $1.25 billion to $1.75 billion in long-dated Treasuries that mature in February 2036 to May 2043, as a part of its quantitative easing 3, or QE3, program. Trading volume was heavy. Nearly $222 billion of Treasuries changed hands as of 10 a.m. (1400 GMT), 38 percent above the 20-day average at this time, according to ICAP, the world's biggest broker-dealer for U.S. government debt.