FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes erase earlier losses
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Puerto Rico
Relief arriving to storm-ravaged rural areas: governor
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 11, 2013 / 3:21 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. 10-year notes erase earlier losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 11 (Reuters) - U.S. 10-year government debt prices turned slightly higher on Tuesday, erasing earlier losses, as investors shifted some money back into bonds whose yields rose to 14-month highs earlier.

A drop in Wall Street stock prices also rekindled safehaven bids for Treasuries. Traders sold equities and other risky investments after the Bank of Japan decided not to embark on more stimulus.

Traders had hoped the BoJ would introduce fresh measures that would stabilize financial markets that have been roiled by worries the Federal Reserve might scale back its bond purchases later this year.

The 10-year Treasury note last traded up 1/32 in price with a yield of 2.208 percent. The 10-year yield rose earlier to a session high of 2.293 percent, which was highest level since April 4, 2012, according to Reuters data.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.