TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices fall before 10-year auction

* U.S. 10-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011 * Overnight 10-year repos stuck in steep negative territory * Fed to buy $750 million to $1 billion in Treasuries By Richard Leong NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices fell on Wednesday as investors sold bonds to make room for $21 billion worth of 10-year notes, part of this week's $66 billion in government debt supply. Traders were worried about weak demand for longer-dated Treasuries supply following a poor $32 billion three-year note sale on Tuesday, which fetched the weakest bidding since December 2010, analysts said. The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's auctions with a $13 billion reopening of a prior 30-year bond issue on Thursday. Financial markets have been roiled in recent weeks on speculation whether Fed policymakers, who will meet next Tuesday and Wednesday, will further discuss an approach to pare $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities, even as economic growth has remained sluggish due to high unemployment. U.S. bond prices have been pummeled since May, with yields rising to 14-month highs on Monday, on bets whether the Fed would pare its bond purchases as early as the third quarter. "A lot of people are looking for a retracement in yields before the end of the quarter. They are looking for the 10-year and 30-year auctions to set the tone," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York. The Treasury Department was on track to sell its latest 10-year debt supply at its highest yield since October 2011. In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the additional amount of the 10-year issue due in May 2023 to sell at a yield of 2.213 percent shortly after 1 p.m. (1700 GMT). This was above the 1.181 percent yield cleared on the original $24 billion of this 10-year note in May. In addition to worries about the Fed buying fewer bonds, a rebound in Wall Street stocks and a stabilization in riskier euro zone debt reduced the safe-haven demand for Treasuries, sending their prices lower. Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 5/32 lower in price for a yield of 2.210 percent, up 2 basis points from late on Tuesday when the 10-year yield reached a 14-month high of 2.293 percent. The 30-year bond fell 15/32 in price with a yield of 3.345 percent, up 2.6 basis points from late Tuesday. The 30-year yield climbed to 3.433 percent the previous session, which was its highest since April 2012. The three major U.S. stock indexes rose with the Standard & Poor's 500 index 0.3 percent higher. Among riskier euro zone debt, the yield on 10-year Italian government debt slipped 2 basis points to 4.327 percent after hitting its highest level in 10 weeks on Tuesday. The U.S. central bank's third round of quantitative easing, nicknamed QE3, had lowered mortgage rates and stoked appetite for stocks and other risky investments. Traders feared less Fed stimulus would hurt the housing recovery and stock market which recently hit record highs. At 11 a.m. (1500 GMT), the Fed plans to buy $750 million to $1 billion in government debt whose maturities range from August 2023 to February 2031, its latest QE3 purchase. 10-YEAR REPO STILL NEGATIVE In money markets, the overnight interest rate on U.S. repurchase agreements backed by 10-year Treasuries remained in negative territory due to the scarcity of 10-year note supply, analysts said. This lack or "specialness" of 10-year notes in the repo market underscored the bearish sentiment about U.S. bonds and expectations that the Treasury yields will rise further if the Fed scales back its bond purchases, analysts said. Traders have been borrowing heavily against 10-year notes to raise cash in anticipation of buying them back cheaper after the 10-year auction. The stacking of "short" bets against the 10-year notes has caused the 10-year repo rate near minus 3 percent for more than a week. A minus 3 percent repo rate matches the penalty rate for not returning the 10-year note to a dealer or investor whom a trader borrows from.