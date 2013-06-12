FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices flat before 10-year note sale
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 4:01 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices flat before 10-year note sale

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* U.S. 10-year notes set to sell at highest yield since 2011
    * Weaker Wall Street shares revive safe-haven bids for bonds
    * Overnight 10-year repos stuck deep in negative territory
    * Fed purchases $916 million in Treasuries for QE3


    By Richard Leong
    NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices were
unchanged to modestly lower on Wednesday as safe-haven bids
offset selling from investors  seeking to make room for a sale
of $21 billion of 10-year notes.
    Traders were worried about weak demand for longer-dated
Treasuries after Tuesday's poor $32 billion three-year note sale
fetched the weakest bidding since December 2010, analysts said.
    The U.S. Treasury will complete this week's auctions with a
$13 billion reopening of a prior 30-year bond issue on Thursday.
    Financial markets have been roiled in recent weeks on
speculation whether Fed policymakers, who will meet next Tuesday
and Wednesday, will move toward trimming the central bank's $85
billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities, even as economic growth has remained sluggish due to
high unemployment.
    "With this kind of market volatility, it's hard to see who
are the buyers at this time," said Justin Lederer, Treasury
strategist at Cantor Fitzgerald in New York. "Still the 10-year
auction should go OK, but there's a lot of risks here."
    U.S. bond prices have been pummeled since May, with yields
rising to 14-month highs on Monday, on bets whether the Fed
would pare its bond purchases as early as the third quarter.
    "A lot of people are looking for a retracement in yields
before the end of the quarter. They are looking for the 10-year
and 30-year auctions to set the tone," said Gennadiy Goldberg,
an interest rate strategist at TD Securities in New York.
    The Treasury Department was on track to sell its latest
10-year debt supply at the highest yield since October 2011.
    In the "when-issued" sector, traders expected the additional
amount of the 10-year issue due in May 2023 to
sell at a yield of 2.202 percent shortly after 1 p.m. (1700
GMT). 
    That was above the 1.810 percent yield cleared on the
original $24 billion of this 10-year note sold in May.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were unchanged
in price at 96-3/32 for a yield of 2.190 percent. On Tuesday,
the 10-year yield reached a 14-month high of 2.293 percent.
    The 30-year bond fell 4/32 in price with a yield
of 3.326 percent, up 0.6 basis point from late Tuesday. The
30-year yield climbed to 3.433 percent in the previous session,
which was its highest since April 2012.
    The three major U.S. stock indexes initially rose following
Tuesday's decline before giving up those gains and falling on
lingering worries about how soon central banks might scale back
their stimulus programs that have been the catalyst for dramatic
run-ups so far this year. The Standard & Poor's 500 index 
was last down 0.04 percent after rising 0.5 percent shortly
after the market opened. 
    The Fed's third round of quantitative easing, or QE3, had
lowered mortgage rates and stoked investors' appetite for stocks
and other risky investments. Traders fear less Fed stimulus
would hurt the housing recovery and stock market, which recently
hit record highs. 
    The Fed bought $916 million in government debt whose
maturities range from August 2023 to February 2031 in its latest
QE3 purchase.   
     
 
    
    10-YEAR REPO STILL NEGATIVE
    In money markets, the overnight interest rate on U.S.
repurchase agreements backed by 10-year Treasuries remained in
negative territory due to the scarcity of 10-year note supply,
analysts said.
    This lack or "specialness" of 10-year notes in the repo
market underscored the bearish sentiment about U.S. bonds and
expectations that Treasury yields will rise further if the Fed
scales back its bond purchases, analysts said.
    Traders have been borrowing heavily against 10-year notes to
raise cash in anticipation of buying them back at cheaper cost
after the 10-year auction. The stacking of "short" bets against
the 10-year notes has pushed the 10-year repo rate near minus 3
percent for about two weeks, analysts said.
    A minus 3 percent repo rate matches the penalty rate for not
returning the 10-year note to a dealer or investor from whom a
trader borrows.

