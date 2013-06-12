FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Long-dated bonds widen losses after 10-year auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 12, 2013 / 5:16 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Long-dated bonds widen losses after 10-year auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - Long-dated U.S. Treasuries prices widened their losses on Wednesday after the Treasury’s 10-year note auction drew average demand.

The 10-year Treasury note, down 5/32 before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline, was down 7/32 afterwards, its yield rising to 2.21 percent, above its Tuesday closing level of 2.18 percent, but still below Wednesday’s intra-day high of 2.228 percent.

The value of bids received in the auction over those accepted was 2.53, below the 2.94 average of the last four auctions.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.