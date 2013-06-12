TREASURIES-Long-dated bond prices slip amid debt supply

* U.S. 10-year note auction gets mixed reception * Treasury will sell 30-year bonds on Thursday * Fed purchases $916 million in Treasuries for QE3 By Ellen Freilich NEW YORK, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury debt prices slipped on Wednesday as investors looked to make room for debt issuance this week, with long-dated bonds underperforming as the Treasury sold debt in that sector. The Treasury's sale of $21 billion of 10-year notes, a re-opened issue, drew mixed results, with a light bid from dealers. The value of all bids received over the value of those accepted was 2.53, well below both the 2.92 average bid/cover ratio for the prior year, and the 3.01 average bid/cover for the four prior 10-year first reopening auctions over the prior year, noted John Canavan, fixed income analyst at Stone & McCarthy Research Associates in Princeton, New Jersey. Traders also said the backdrop for Wednesday's sale differed markedly from the last time the Treasury sold 10-year notes. "To say a lot has changed since we last auctioned 10-year notes would be quite an understatement," said John Briggs, managing director at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut. The last time the government sold 10-year notes, yields were about 40 basis points lower than where they are now, he noted. Wednesday's auction went pretty well, given the high hurdle presented by the global unwinding of positions in currencies, commodities, equities and Treasuries, Briggs said. In the end, "investors voted with their wallets that 10-year notes at these yields, at auction, were worth owning," he said. The Treasury will sell $13 billion in a prior 30-year bond issue on Thursday, several hours after the government releases weekly data on new jobless claims and on May retail sales. That May retail sales report could shift the landscape again before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) bidding deadline for the 30-year bonds, analysts said. A weaker-than-expected report could push Treasury prices up and yields down. A stronger-than-expected retail sales report could hurt Treasuries prices and push yields still higher. On Wednesday, benchmark 10-year Treasury notes fell 12/32 in price, leaving their yields at 2.227 percent, just under their intra-day high, and down from Tuesday when the 10-year yield touched a 14-month high of 2.293 percent. The 30-year bond was down nearly a point, its yield rising to 3.370 percent from 3.319 percent late on Tuesday. The 30-year yield climbed to 3.433 percent early Tuesday, its highest level since April 2012. Economists polled by Reuters estimate retail sales rose 0.4 percent in May after a 0.1 percent rise in April. Excluding autos, retail sales are expected to be up 0.3 percent after a 0.1 percent decline in May. Some economists believe the impact of fiscal austerity is making itself felt in retail sales and could continue to do so for the rest of the second and third quarter. Fiscal austerity includes the removal of payroll tax cuts and the so-called sequester federal budget cuts. Estimates of job losses related to those cuts number in the hundreds of thousands, the vast majority of them private sector workers whose work is tied to government contracts. "Retail sales is almost as important a report as payrolls," said Ethan Harris, co-head of global economic research at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. "The (recent) benchmark revisions to retail sales show a real slowdown in consumption." Economists will look at retail sales to see how much impact fiscal austerity is having on economic activity. "We have to be honest about how many different kinds of fiscal austerity we are facing," Harris said. "The full impact of the fiscal shock may not be seen until the end of summer." Financial markets have been roiled in recent weeks - and Treasury yields have moved to 14-month highs - on talk that the Fed could move toward trimming its $85 billion of monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities when policymakers meet next week, even as unemployment remains high and inflation below the Fed's 2 percent target. At Bank of America Merrill Lynch's global research 2013 mid-year press conference on Wednesday, Harris said it was "way too early to declare victory on the U.S. economy" and cited "only a 30 percent chance" the Federal Reserve would cut back on its buying program this year. The Fed bought $916 million in government debt whose maturities range from August 2023 through February 2031 in its latest QE3 purchase.