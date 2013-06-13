FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains after claims, retail data
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 12:45 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds pare gains after claims, retail data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. government bond prices trimmed earlier gains on Thursday after reports on retail sales and jobless claims supported the view that U.S. economic growth was intact despite federal budget cutbacks and higher taxes.

These better-than-expected data reduced safe-haven purchases of Treasuries due to heavy losses in overseas stock markets where traders fretted whether the Federal Reserve might scale back its current stimulus program this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 6/32 higher in price with a yield 2.205 percent, down 2.3 basis points from late on Wednesday.

Before the jobless claims and retail sales figures, the 10-year notes were up 9/32 in price with a yield of 2.194 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.