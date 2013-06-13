FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-U.S. bonds cut gains after weak 30-year bond auction
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 13, 2013 / 5:21 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bonds cut gains after weak 30-year bond auction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries reduced price gains on Thursday after a weak U.S. 30-year Treasury auction.

Bond prices had risen and yields had fallen before the auction bidding deadline, making the securities a little less attractive to potential buyers.

Before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) deadline, the 30-year bond was up about a point. After the auction, the bond was up just 14/32 in price, its yield at 3.35 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 15/32 before the bidding deadline, was up 9/32 afterwards, yielding 2.20 percent.

“The auction was weak with a 3.3 basis point tail and non-dealer bidding at 48.7 percent versus the 51.5 percent norm,” said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.