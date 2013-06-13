TREASURIES-U.S. bonds cut gains after weak 30-year bond auction

NEW YORK, June 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries reduced price gains on Thursday after a weak U.S. 30-year Treasury auction.

Bond prices had risen and yields had fallen before the auction bidding deadline, making the securities a little less attractive to potential buyers.

Before the 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT) deadline, the 30-year bond was up about a point. After the auction, the bond was up just 14/32 in price, its yield at 3.35 percent.

The benchmark 10-year Treasury note, up 15/32 before the bidding deadline, was up 9/32 afterwards, yielding 2.20 percent.

“The auction was weak with a 3.3 basis point tail and non-dealer bidding at 48.7 percent versus the 51.5 percent norm,” said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital Group in Stamford, Connecticut.