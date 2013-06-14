FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after producer price data
June 14, 2013 / 12:51 PM / in 4 years

TREASURIES-U.S. bond prices trim gains after producer price data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices pared earlier gains early Friday after data showing domestic producer prices rose more than expected in May, supporting the view the Federal Reserve might reduce its bond purchases later this year.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 3/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.138 percent, down 1.1 basis points from late on Thursday.

In another part of the government debt sector, the yield gap between 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities and regular 10-year notes grew to 2.11 percent, three basis points wider from late on Thursday.

