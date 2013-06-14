TREASURIES-U.S. bonds hold gains after foreign investment data

NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices clung to earlier gains on Friday after government data showed foreign investors reduced their holdings of Treasuries in April, suggesting less appetite for low-yielding sovereign bonds.

Overseas private investors and central banks on balance sold $54.5 billion of Treasuries in April, compared with $5.3 billion in net purchases in March.

Benchmark 10-year Treasuries notes traded 7/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.124 percent, down 2.5 basis points from late on Thursday.