NEW YORK, June 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasuries prices extended gains on Friday after a Thomson Reuters and University of Michigan report showed U.S. consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell in early June, adding to concerns consumer spending might slow and hurt the economy.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes last traded 12/32 higher in price with a yield of 2.106 percent, down 4.3 basis points from late on Thursday.