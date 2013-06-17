FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bond prices fall to session lows
June 17, 2013

TREASURIES-U.S. longer-dated bond prices fall to session lows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 17 (Reuters) - U.S. longer-dated Treasuries prices fell to session lows in mid-afternoon trading on Monday, extending earlier losses, prompted by heightened worries that the Federal Reserve might hint at reducing its bond purchases later this year.

Fed policy-makers will hold a two-day meeting starting on Tuesday.

Some analysts attributed the extended drop in bond prices in the wake of a Financial Times story that said the U.S. central bank after the meeting will likely signal it is “close to tapering down” its $85 billion monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury notes were 11/32 lower in price with a yield of 2.171 percent, up 4 basis points from late on Monday.

