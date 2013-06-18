FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TREASURIES-Prices dip before Fed meeting, inflation tame
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 4 years ago

TREASURIES-Prices dip before Fed meeting, inflation tame

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Prices fall ahead of Wednesday's FOMC announcement
    * Low inflation seen complicating Fed lowering purchases
    * Fed buys $1.46 bln bonds due 2036-2043

    By Karen Brettell
    NEW YORK, June 18 (Reuters) - Most U.S. Treasuries prices
fell on Tuesday in choppy trading as investors looked ahead to a
meeting of the Federal Reserve for signs on how close the U.S.
central bank is to paring back its bond purchases.
    The Fed's policy statement, expected on Wednesday, has
gained greater importance after Chairman Ben Bernanke said on
May 22 the Fed may decide to pare its purchases in the next few
meetings if the economic recovery maintains momentum.
    At the same time, investors think low inflation that is
running below the Fed's target of 2 percent potentially
complicates the Fed's ability to reduce bond purchases, lest the
reduced stimulus causes inflation to continue to fall.
    The U.S. Consumer Price Index edged 0.1 percent higher in
May, the government said on Tuesday, which was slightly weaker
than analysts polled by Reuters expected though price pressures
showed signs of stabilizing after a long decline.
 
    "I don't know that today's number was weak enough to really
sway the FOMC, but it's adding confusion to the marketplace as
to why they are tapering. I think it makes more volatile moves
more likely," said Aaron Kohli, an interest rate strategist at
BNP Paribas in New York.
    Wednesday's announcement will be followed by a news
conference by Bernanke.
    Market gauges of future inflation have tumbled amid a broad
bond selloff since Bernanke's comment in May.
    Inflation expectations as measured by breakevens on
five-year Treasuries Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) have
dropped to 1.83 percent on Tuesday, down from around 2.40
percent in March.
    "It's very complicated for the Fed, on the one hand their
policies aren't having a huge impact on economic growth going
forward, on the other hand  they need to maintain the ability to
act in case deflation does occur," said Guy LeBas, chief fixed
income strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia.
    Investors have been rocked by confusion over how close the
Fed is to paring back its purchases, with Bernanke's comments
leading to yields surging amid huge volumes and volatility
rising to its highest levels in almost a year.
    A number of traders and investors are concerned that the
bond purchases are creating market dislocations that will make
an exit harder and add to risks that the Fed will create new
asset price bubbles.
    After four years of throwing money at the economy, some fear
that the stimulus is producing increasingly fewer returns amid
these risks.
    "The buying becomes not useful at a certain point, it has
declining utility. The ugly scenario for the Fed is that
inflation expectations continue to deteriorate and there's
nothing they can do about it," said LeBas.
    The Fed bought $1.46 billion in bonds due from 2036 to 2043
on Tuesday as part of its ongoing purchases.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasuries were last down 1/32
in price to yield 2.19 percent. The yields have fallen from 2.29
percent last Tuesday, a high of more than 13 months, but remain
significantly higher than about 1.60 percent in early May.
    Thirty-year bonds rose 3/32 in price to yield
3.35 percent, down from 3.43 percent last Tuesday, also a high
of more than 13 months and up from 2.82 percent at the beginning
of May.
    Expectations of future volatility in government bonds
remained elevated near one-year highs. The Merrill Lynch MOVE
index, which estimates future volatility of
long-term bond yields was at 78.5 on Tuesday, just below an
11-month high of 84.7 on Monday of last week, and up from a
multi-year low of around 50 at the beginning of May.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.